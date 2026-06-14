Home Furnishing Tips: What to Know Before Purchasing Upholstered Furniture

Rochester Hills, MI – Are you shopping for upholstered furniture? Whether you are furnishing a new home, updating a room, or replacing a single item, there are many factors to consider. Here are seven questions to ask to help you make an informed decision:

1. Will it fit? Measure the length and width of your room, including windows, alcoves, and doorways. Create a floor plan on paper with the measurements to scale. Sketch the dimensions of furniture you like and what you plan to keep. Recreate your plan on the floor, marking spaces for each piece with tape (painter’s tape may not damage the floor). Alternatively, you could use an interior design app. Some retailers have online features that will let you “picture” how a new item looks in your space.

2. What’s your style? Magazines and design look-books, as well as Pinterest and Houzz, are terrific for honing your style. Visiting local stores and seeing the wide array of choices in person can also help. Don’t hesitate to take advantage of design consultations—virtual or in-home—offered by many furniture stores.

3. Will it clean up and wear well? Ask your salesperson how the fabric will age over time and how to clean it. Is it stain-resistant? Will its color fade from sunlight streaming through a window? Fabrics are subjected to a “rub test” to rate their durability. A fabric should be at least 15,000 rubs for heavily trafficked areas, such as living and family rooms. Medium duty (9,000-15,000 rubs) may be adequate for less-used areas. Some fabrics are rated for family and pet friendliness! Ask for a sample swatch and experiment with how the sample cleans up after a coffee or wine spill. You might be surprised to find out how strong and stain-resistant many performance fabrics are made.

4. Does it make sense to invest in better quality furniture? High-quality, better-made upholstered furniture generally costs more because it is built with materials that are designed to last longer. A small percentage increase in cost now can translate to a sofa that maintains its shape and comfort for much longer.

5. Is flexibility in configuration important? If you plan to stay in your home for many more years, it may not matter if the furniture you buy can adapt. But if you plan to move, or simply like to rearrange furniture periodically, today’s modular styles create endless arrangement possibilities and eliminate permanent left or right alignments.

6. What’s inside? People are increasingly concerned about the materials they bring into their homes that might affect indoor air quality. Look for upholstered furniture made with CertiPUR-US® certified foam. Certified foams are made without formaldehyde; ozone depleters; mercury, lead and other heavy metals; or phthalates regulated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. It also means the foam has low VOC (volatile organic compound) emissions for indoor air quality (less than 0.5 parts per million). Certified foams are screened for relevant chemicals, including flame retardants, that are classified as carcinogens, mutagens or reproductive toxins and are harmful to human health. Visit certipur.us/directory to find manufacturers and retailers offering upholstered furniture, mattresses and pillows made with certified foam before you make a purchase.

7. When will it be delivered? If you are shopping with a deadline in mind and need that new recliner before a major event or holiday, plan ahead. If you customize your purchase, check on the delivery time frame and plan ahead.

Enjoy the shopping process—and treasure your new investment for years to come.