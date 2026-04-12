71.7 F
Clarksville
Sunday, April 12, 2026
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men's Tennis Drops Home Finale to Tennessee State...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Drops Home Finale to Tennessee State in 4-2 Decision

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Comes Up Short Against Tennessee State at Governors Tennis Courts. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Comes Up Short Against Tennessee State at Governors Tennis Courts. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 4-2 decision to Tennessee State, Sunday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Bodi van Galen and Vincent Lu started the Governors with a 6-2 win over Tennessee State in the No. 3 doubles match. Then Lucas Ranciaro and Glen Arnet dropped a 6-3 decision in No. 2 doubles, before the Tigers claimed the doubles point with a 6-4 win over Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski in No. 1 doubles.

Tennessee State took a 2-0 lead with a two-set win over Loubser in No. 1 doubles, before Arnet claimed the Govs’ first point of the match with a straight-sets victory in the No. 4 singles match.

Tomovski then tied the match at 2-2 with a two-set win in No. 3 singles, but the Tigers jumped back in front with a two-set win over Raciaro in No. 6 singles. Tennessee State claimed the match with a three-set win over Lu in No. 2 singles, before Felipe De La Hormaza’s No. 5 singles match was left unfinished in the third set, with the match decided.

Results 

Doubles  

    1. Taj Hibbert / Mete Koseoglu (TSU), def. Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski (APSU), 6-4
    2. Adler Germinal / Tatenda Mutetwa (TSU) def. Lucas RanciaroGlen Arnet (APSU), 6-3
    3. Bodi van Galen / Vincent Lu (APSU) def. Adam Adamac / Nicolas Adamec (TSU), 6-2

Order of finish: 3, 2 

Singles   

  1. Taj Hibbert (TSU) def. Rohan Loubser (APSU), 6-4, 6-2
  2. Mete Koseoglu (TSU) def. Vincent Lu (APSU), 3-6, 6-2, 6-1
  3. Logan Tomovski (APSU) def. Adler Germinal (TSU), 6-2, 7-5
  4. Glen Arnet (APSU) def. Nicolas Adamac (TSU), 6-3, 6-3
  5. Felipe De La Hormaza (APSU) vs. Chris Bogelin (TSU), unfinished at 4-6, 6-4, 2-3
  6. Tatenda Mutetwa (TSU) def. Lucas Ranciaro (APSU), 7-5, 6-4
    Order of Finish: 1, 4, 3, 6, 2

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Men’s Tennis, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team now turns its attention to the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Tennis Championship, where it will take on No. 9-seed Bellarmine on Tuesday  8:00am CT at the Florida Gulf Coast Tennis Courts in Fort Myers, Florida.

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department Urges Residents to Call 811 During April National Safe Digging Month
Next article
APSU Softball Rally Falls Short in Senior Day 10-7 Loss to Lipscomb
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information