Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Drops Home Finale to Tennessee State in 4-2 Decision

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 4-2 decision to Tennessee State, Sunday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Bodi van Galen and Vincent Lu started the Governors with a 6-2 win over Tennessee State in the No. 3 doubles match. Then Lucas Ranciaro and Glen Arnet dropped a 6-3 decision in No. 2 doubles, before the Tigers claimed the doubles point with a 6-4 win over Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski in No. 1 doubles.
Tennessee State took a 2-0 lead with a two-set win over Loubser in No. 1 doubles, before Arnet claimed the Govs’ first point of the match with a straight-sets victory in the No. 4 singles match.
Tomovski then tied the match at 2-2 with a two-set win in No. 3 singles, but the Tigers jumped back in front with a two-set win over Raciaro in No. 6 singles. Tennessee State claimed the match with a three-set win over Lu in No. 2 singles, before Felipe De La Hormaza’s No. 5 singles match was left unfinished in the third set, with the match decided.
Results
Doubles
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- Taj Hibbert / Mete Koseoglu (TSU), def. Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski (APSU), 6-4
- Adler Germinal / Tatenda Mutetwa (TSU) def. Lucas Ranciaro / Glen Arnet (APSU), 6-3
- Bodi van Galen / Vincent Lu (APSU) def. Adam Adamac / Nicolas Adamec (TSU), 6-2
Order of finish: 3, 2
Singles
- Taj Hibbert (TSU) def. Rohan Loubser (APSU), 6-4, 6-2
- Mete Koseoglu (TSU) def. Vincent Lu (APSU), 3-6, 6-2, 6-1
- Logan Tomovski (APSU) def. Adler Germinal (TSU), 6-2, 7-5
- Glen Arnet (APSU) def. Nicolas Adamac (TSU), 6-3, 6-3
- Felipe De La Hormaza (APSU) vs. Chris Bogelin (TSU), unfinished at 4-6, 6-4, 2-3
- Tatenda Mutetwa (TSU) def. Lucas Ranciaro (APSU), 7-5, 6-4
Order of Finish: 1, 4, 3, 6, 2
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Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team now turns its attention to the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Tennis Championship, where it will take on No. 9-seed Bellarmine on Tuesday 8:00am CT at the Florida Gulf Coast Tennis Courts in Fort Myers, Florida.