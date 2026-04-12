Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Drops Home Finale to Tennessee State in 4-2 Decision

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 4-2 decision to Tennessee State, Sunday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Bodi van Galen and Vincent Lu started the Governors with a 6-2 win over Tennessee State in the No. 3 doubles match. Then Lucas Ranciaro and Glen Arnet dropped a 6-3 decision in No. 2 doubles, before the Tigers claimed the doubles point with a 6-4 win over Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski in No. 1 doubles.

Tennessee State took a 2-0 lead with a two-set win over Loubser in No. 1 doubles, before Arnet claimed the Govs’ first point of the match with a straight-sets victory in the No. 4 singles match.

Tomovski then tied the match at 2-2 with a two-set win in No. 3 singles, but the Tigers jumped back in front with a two-set win over Raciaro in No. 6 singles. Tennessee State claimed the match with a three-set win over Lu in No. 2 singles, before Felipe De La Hormaza’s No. 5 singles match was left unfinished in the third set, with the match decided.

Results

Doubles

Order of finish: 3, 2

Singles

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Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team now turns its attention to the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Tennis Championship, where it will take on No. 9-seed Bellarmine on Tuesday 8:00am CT at the Florida Gulf Coast Tennis Courts in Fort Myers, Florida.