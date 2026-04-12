APSU Softball Rally Falls Short in Senior Day 10-7 Loss to Lipscomb

Clarksville, TN – Trailing 7-3 entering the home-half of the sixth, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team clawed their way back following four runs in the bottom of the frame, but ultimately dropped a 10-7 Atlantic Sun Conference decision to Lipscomb, Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Austin Peay State University struck first, with a Natalie Burns single driving in Kiley Hinton, but four hits – including one home run and a pair of APSU fielding errors drove in four runs for the Bisons.

The Governors then cut into their deficit in the bottom of the inning, with Katie Raper firing her 14th home run of the season to drive both herself and Brie Howard across the plate. Raper’s home run ties her for fourth all-time in a single season, matching her own mark from last season and just four from matching the current program record held by Danielle Liermann (2019) and Howard’s current 18.

The Bisons added onto their advantage with a three-run fourth and held the advantage until the bottom of the sixth.

The Governors tallied four runs and five hits in the bottom of the sixth, with Ashlyn Dulaney and Jada Sovey opening the inning with a pair of singles and advancing into scoring position on a Makayla Navarro shot to right field. Austin Peay State University tallied RBI in each of its next three triples to the plate, with Shelby Allen recording her first triple of the season to drive in Kam Moore – pinch running for Dulaney – and Sovey. Baker then drove in Allen on a double before a Howard double off the left field wall scored Baker, tying the game at seven.

Despite its late comeback attempt, Lipscomb scored the would-be game-winner on a three-run homer to left field in the top of the seventh and surrendered the APSU Govs in order in the bottom of the frame.

Howard, Raper, and Sovey led the Govs with a pair of hits, while Raper and Allen paced the team with two RBI.

In the circle, Alanah Jones totaled 3.2 innings, allowed five runs but just a single earned run and struck out one Bison. Emma Thompson was credited with the decision after tossing 2.2 innings and allowing one earned run.

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Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team prepares for their final midweek of the season when they face UT Martin in a Tuesday 4:00pm contest at the Henderson County Sports Complex in Lexington, Tennessee. The game against the Skyhawks begins a seven-game road trip for the APSU Govs, who then face North Alabama, April 18th-19th, at Hilda B. Anderson Softball Stadium in Florence, Alabama.