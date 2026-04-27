Clarksville Pets of the Week for April 27th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 27th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Freya is a young female Husky. She is fully vetted, will be spayed upon adoption and is very relaxed and loves attention. As with all Huskies she is quite vocal and isn’t afraid to let you know her displeasure or thoughts. She will need a secure minimum 6 foot fence as Huskies are famous for unsanctioned field trips. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Abby is a young female Labrador mixed breed. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Abby has a lot of young dog/Lab energy and will need a fenced yard and lots of toys to keep her busy. She loves to play fetch. Come visit with her in the yard.

Manilla is a young female Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted, spayed so she can go home the same day and a very happy girl. She would love to go on adventures and have a large yard to run and play in with her people.

Fillip is a young male British Shorthair. Fully vetted, neutered so he can go home the same day and litter trained. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Sugar is an adult female domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed and can go home the same day. She enjoys hanging out in Cat Condos and Cat trees. Sugar can be found in the Cat Room.

Shawn is a young male British Shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day. He can be seen in the Cat Room. He will make a great companion.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

For more information, call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Donkey is a 3 year old male domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Donkey is FIV+ which means his immune system is just weakened from the virus.They can live very long, healthy lives and can live with other nice cats. He is an exceptional snuggle buddy and is very talkative.

He is very sweet and chill and will make a wonderful addition to your family.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Dottie is a female domestic shorthair approximately 1-2 years old. She is vetted, spayed, FeLV neg, FIV neg, litter trained and on flea/tick preventatives. She has the sweetest, most easy going personality and will make a delightful companion. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is a 5 year old female mixed breed. This sweet girl was found abandoned and pregnant up at LBL. People were not very kind to her and it does take a minute for her to trust. Fully vetted and keeps her kennel very clean. Autumn has a bleeding disorder which prevents her from being spayed.

She is a busy girl, very energetic at times and would benefit from a strong owner who will make working with her a top priority. She is very smart and would benefit from a good loving home.

If you would love to add her to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. He is currently working with trainers to help him gain a solid foundation for his success. Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love.

He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please. He needs a strong committed person/family to keep him on his training and to get him exercise and mental stimulation. Drako deserves his own loving family. Drako has been waiting for over 4 years for someone to recognize the beauty and loyalty in him and make him a part of their family.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

There is absolutely nothing wrong with him other than his exuberant love of life and just being happy to see people and we know the perfect person is out there for him! He deserves this! He will make a fantastic companion.If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Ayer is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is a sweetheart and lives for affection. She is very eager to please. She does great with children and plays well with other dogs.

Ayer can play rough at times and is a bit silly so meet and greets are mandatory if other pets are in the home. She does need a no cat home please. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Ayer is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Cavi is an adult male Cavalier King Charles Spaniel mix. He is fully vetted, microchipped, neutered and crate/house trained. He is full grown and weighs 27 pounds. Cavi MUST have an experienced dog handler as he does have a bite history.

Having an experienced handler will give him the opportunity to be worked with and be able to be happy in the right element. Sorry but absolutely no children please. Cavi loves to play with balls and is good with other dogs. He loves playing in the water too. No cats please.

Please don’t let the label “Bite history” deter you. It can be due to so many different variables, not necessarily that he is aggressive. This is why he must have a very confident, experienced adopter. Someone who is willing to put in the work with this sweet boy and help him live a happy, safe life.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Cinder is an 8 year old female Brown Siamese, professional food critic, full time supervisor of your life. Fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Let’s be honest here, she is highly food motivated and she will make sure her bowl is never empty or you will hear about it. Yes, this sweet queen is very vocal.

She loves to be with you and has zero concept of personal space. If there is a lap, it must be filled. She does best with teenagers and is just hilarious, loud, clingy and food obsessed. Cinder does not care to be picked up and does prefer all 4 on the floor unless she chooses to jump up in your lap. But don’t fear, if by chance you forget and try to pick her up she will let you know with a gentle paw multiple times.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Heidi is a 3 year old female Pit Bull mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Heidi falls on the low key, mid energy scale. She absolutely loves getting her comfy jammies on and snuggling with you on the couch. She is great on a leash too. Heidi does need a home where she can warm up on her own time.

Patience is the key with ther. You will be rewarded ten fold with a wonderful companion. This sweet girl is a gem and will make a fun addition to your family. Please give her a look and you won’t be disappointed.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/heidi or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Zuzu is an adult male Pointer/Catahoula Leopard mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Zuzu does great with other dogs and children too. He loves playing Frisbee and going on adventures. He does settle down nicely too. Zuzu is a very intelligent dog and picks up training and tricks very quickly. He is always a happy guy and is waiting for his forever home.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Sebastian is a middle aged “Golden Oldie” senior Yorkie. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Sebastian has special needs as he is mostly blind but that doesn’t stop him at all. He gets around beautifully and is so loving and affectionate. Senior dogs are often overlooked but they have so much to offer.

They are already out of the puppy stage, usually very calm, house trained and just want to be with their families. This sweet boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful addition. Please don’t overlook our “Golden Oldies” as they have so much to offer your family.

For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Quinn is a one and a half year old female Yorkie mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained and almost crate trained as well. She loves kids, other dogs and cats as well. She will be a delightful addition to your family. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Corvus is a 10 month old Turkish Van Kitten. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Very loving boy but needs a home with either no children or children 10 and older just due to him getting stirred up by lots of energy.

Corvus will do best with a kitty buddy ages 6 months to 3 years old and very laid back to help him channel his energy. He is a delight and will be a welcome addition to your family.

Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header For more information they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com