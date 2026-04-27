Outstanding City of Clarksville Employees honored at ‘Cause for Applause’ event

Clarksville, TN – “Shining Stars” and “Rising Stars” among the City of Clarksville’s more-than 1,400 Employees were recognized in a dinner event Thursday evening, April 23rd, 2026, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

Also honored were the City’s Administrative Assistants, and their vital roles in the City’s daily operations.

By annual tradition, Clarksville Mayor and First Lady, Joe and Cynthia Pitts, backed by all City Department Heads, took time out to recognize and honor some of the City’s best and brightest Employees during the event entitled, “Cause for Applause.”

“The dedicated Employees of the City of Clarksville are, by far, the City’s greatest asset, and their energies are continuously, and unselfishly invested in making Clarksville the best city it can be,” Mayor Pitts said.

“We choose to recognize some of the extraordinary individual achievements from within our City workforce, but we also know that so many of them do great things every single day, often with little or no fanfare, because they genuinely care about Clarksville,” he said.

In his final year to preside over “Cause for Applause,” Mayor Pitts presented the top honor, the “Mayor’s Star Award,” to all 1,400-plus City Employees, collectively, saying the decision to select one, single individual was too difficult, given all of their daily contributions.

Specific employees were recognized for stepping up and making Clarksville a better place through exemplary service, achievements and contributions to the overall mission of Clarksville City Government.

For a recap of all Cause for Applause award recipients and honorees, and their respective City Departments, visit here .