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APSU to Celebrate Spring 2026 Graduates with Three Commencement Ceremonies at Dunn Center on May 8th

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University students celebrate their graduation during a commencement ceremony hosted on December 12th, 2025, in the Dunn Center. (Ralph Acosta, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University students celebrate their graduation during a commencement ceremony hosted on December 12th, 2025, in the Dunn Center. (Ralph Acosta, APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 8th, 2026, at 9:00am, 1:00pm, and 4:00pm in the Dunn Center to celebrate its Spring 2026 graduates.

This semester’s graduating class includes approximately 1,393 students. Undergraduate and graduate students from each of the university’s academic colleges will be recognized.

Tickets will be available to the public at 9:00am on Monday, May 4th through the commencement section of Austin Peay State University’s website, which also includes a livestream link for those unable to attend.

To ensure attendee safety, the university uses a clear bag policy and metal detectors at its commencement ceremonies.

This means:

  • Bags must be clear and should not exceed 12” x 12” x 6”
  • Non-clear bags are permitted only if 6.5” x 4.5” or smaller
  • Exceptions will be made for guests requiring medical equipment

For general ticketing questions, policy inquiries, or assistance with ADA-compliant or wheelchair-accessible seating, contact the Office of the Registrar at 931.221.7121 or graduation@apsu.edu.

Any updates about the ceremonies will be emailed to participating graduates, posted on APSU’s social media accounts, and added to the university’s website at www.apsu.edu/graduation/commencement.php.

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