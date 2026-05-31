Clarksville Obituary: Patricia Ann Simon

Clarksville, TN – Patricia Ann Simon, 62 of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday, May 29th, 2026

Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00pm Sunday, June 7th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Caine Coffey officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home on Sunday.

Patricia was born on July 6th, 1963 in Fort Lee, VA; daughter of the late Sidney and Levie Holland. She loved music, dancing, crossword puzzles and most recently enjoyed playing battleship. Patricia was a loving mother and a hard worker, at the age of 51 she graduated with her associates degree.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica Crosby; brothers, Gerald and Roger Holland; and her two grandson, Micheal Fielder Jr and Tyler Fielder. She also was preceded in death by her special friend, Andrew Powell.

Survived by daughters Jennifer Horne, Elizabeth Holt, Crystal Lunsford, 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Brothers Dennis, Jimmy, and Curtis Holland & many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Preferred Home Healthcare Agency and Suncrest Hospice for the compassion, dignity, and exceptional care shown during such a difficult time in our lives. Their kindness, patience, and unwavering support brought comfort not only to our loved one, but to our entire family throughout this journey. The respect and importance they gave to every moment will never be forgotten, and we are forever thankful for the care and peace they provided during this season of life.

Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com