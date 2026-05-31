Clarksville Obituary: Patricia Ann Simon

Clarksville, TN – Patricia Ann Simon, 62 of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday, May 29th, 2026
Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00pm Sunday, June 7th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Caine Coffey officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home on Sunday.
Patricia was born on July 6th, 1963 in Fort Lee, VA; daughter of the late Sidney and Levie Holland. She loved music, dancing, crossword puzzles and most recently enjoyed playing battleship. Patricia was a loving mother and a hard worker, at the age of 51 she graduated with her associates degree.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica Crosby; brothers, Gerald and Roger Holland; and her two grandson, Micheal Fielder Jr and Tyler Fielder. She also was preceded in death by her special friend, Andrew Powell.
Survived by daughters Jennifer Horne, Elizabeth Holt, Crystal Lunsford, 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Brothers Dennis, Jimmy, and Curtis Holland & many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Preferred Home Healthcare Agency and Suncrest Hospice for the compassion, dignity, and exceptional care shown during such a difficult time in our lives. Their kindness, patience, and unwavering support brought comfort not only to our loved one, but to our entire family throughout this journey. The respect and importance they gave to every moment will never be forgotten, and we are forever thankful for the care and peace they provided during this season of life.
Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com