Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Hosts ‘Hamilton: An American Musical’ Sing-Along Watch Party on June 27th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library invites the community to “rise up” and join in a lively Hamilton Sing-Along Watch Party on Saturday, June 27th, 2026, at 1:30pm at the Main Library.

Fans of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton are encouraged to come together for a special screening where singing along is not only welcome, it’s the whole point. Whether you know every lyric or just love the music, this interactive event offers a fun and welcoming space to enjoy the story and songs that have captivated audiences around the world.

Attendees are invited to dress in their best Hamilton-inspired costumes, adding an extra layer of creativity and excitement to the celebration. From the founding fathers to the Schuyler sisters, all interpretations are welcome.

Join us for an afternoon of music, community, and unforgettable moments as we celebrate America’s 250th with a special presentation of one of Broadway’s most beloved productions. Before the movie, join the library for a special America 250 story time which includes crafts, and a special patriotic parade around the library.

There will be an encore showing on Sunday, June 28th, at 1:30pm at the North Branch Library.

For more information, please contact the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library opens doors to engage, inspire and empower our diverse community to prepare for an ever-changing future.