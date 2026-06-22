APSU Softball Coach Kassie Stanfill Adds Michigan All-American Faith Canfield and Ryan Greenwood to Staff

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head softball coach Kassie Stanfill has reloaded her coaching staff with the additions of Michigan All-American and assistant coach, Faith Canfield, and former Fusion Softball National Director, Ryan Greenwood.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Faith Canfield and Ryan Greenwood to our coaching staff,” said Stanfill. “Their proven experience, commitment to excellence, and passion for developing young athletes align perfectly with the vision of our program. I look forward to the positive influence they will have on our team and the future success they will help create.”

A two-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American second baseman for the Wolverines, Canfield comes to Clarksville after spending the 2026 season as an assistant coach at Belmont, helping lead the Bruins to a Missouri Valley Conference Regular Season and Tournament Championship.

Prior to joining the Bruins’ staff, Canfield served four years on her alma mater’s coaching staff, helping lead the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten Tournament Championships and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2024 and 2025. Michigan amassed 146 wins during her career on staff.

In 2024, Canfield was named part of the NFCA’s 2024 Great Lakes Region Coaching Staff of the Year, with UM going 43-18 overall with an 18-5 mark in Big Ten play.

Canfield was promoted to assistant coach in July 2023, after spending the 2023 and 2022 seasons as a volunteer assistant.

Before returning to Ann Arbor, Michigan, Canfield was a graduate assistant coach at Northwestern, guiding the Wildcats to a 41-29 record with her on staff and qualifying for the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

A four-year starter and two-year team captain at Michigan (2016-19), Canfield was named an NFCA Third Team All-American at second base in 2017 and 2018, and was a three-time NFCA All-Great Lakes Region and All-Big Ten First Team selection (2017-19). She also earned All-Big Ten Defensive Team honors during her final two collegiate seasons.

Canfield batted .390 or better in each of her last three seasons at Michigan, including a career-best .404 average in 2019, and graduated with a .379 career batting average with a .579 slugging percentage and .436 on-base percentage. She totaled 253 hits, 178 runs, and 131 RBI with 28 home runs. Canfield committed just seven total errors over her career at second base and posted a stellar .987 career fielding percentage.

The Wolverines posted a 184-46-1 record during Canfield’s tenure, captured three Big Ten regular-season titles (2016, ’18, ’19), added a Big Ten Tournament title in 2019 and reached the NCAA Women’s College World Series in 2016.

Canfield graduated from Michigan with a bachelor’s in kinesiology in 2019, and earned her master’s degree in sport and fitness administration from Northwestern in 2021.

Greenwood brings over 20 years of experience to Clarksville throughout the highest ranks of national travel ball and high school softball. He comes to Clarksville after spending the 2026 season at Samford. During his time in the travel and prep ranks of softball, Greenwood has helped develop over 100 student-athletes to Division I softball programs.

Prior to his time in Birmingham, Greenwood was the 18U national head coach and recruiting coordinator of Fusion Softball (2020-25) and served as the organizations’ national director from 2024-25. He also served as an assistant coach and player development coach at Assumption High School (2023-25) in Louisville, Kentucky. In 2025, he helped lead the Rockets to the KHSAA State Championship – the first championship in program history – after advancing to the semifinals one year prior.

Greenwood also served as a 12U-18U premier head coach and recruiting coordinator for the Birmingham Thunderbolts (2009-20), with his programs competing in elite national events such as the PGF Nationals and Triple Crown Tournaments.

Greenwood earned his bachelor’s degree in computer information systems and marketing from Jacksonville State in 1993.