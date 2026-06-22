Pennyroyal Arts Council to Unveil Student-Painted ‘Soul Food’ Mural and Charity Auction Chair in Hopkinsville on June 26th

Hopkinsville, KY – The Pennyroyal Arts Council, Inc. cordially invites the community, families, and local media to celebrate the next generation of visual artists at the official unveiling of the 2026 Summer Mural Art Camp masterpiece, followed by a special charity auction appearance.

The main reveal will take place on Friday, June 26th, 2026, at Noon at WB Express, located at 411 South Main Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.

This year’s camp, themed “Soul Food,” provided an exclusive, hands-on opportunity for an elite group of young local artists in grades 5 through 12. Under the expert guidance of professional resident instructor Mackenzie Russell (Mackenzie R. Creative), the camp was strictly limited to 10 participants to ensure a deeply personalized, collaborative experience in which every student could leave a permanent mark on the landscape of Hopkinsville.

Measuring an impressive 9.5′ x 6′, the finished mural is heavily inspired by the distinct cubist style of Picasso’s iconic masterpiece, “Three Musicians.” The striking visual work was designed to celebrate the beautiful, historic intersection of Christian County’s agricultural roots and its rich cultural history.

In addition to the massive public wall mural, the talented students added their collective artistic flair to a specialized chair featuring theatre themes. This unique piece is being donated to The Chair Project silent auction, which raises vital funds for Sanctuary, Inc. Sanctuary, Inc. provides safety, shelter, and counseling for individuals and dependent children who are fleeing domestic violence and sexual abuse.

The Chair Project silent auction will take place the same evening as the reveal, Friday, June 26th at 5:00pm at the Hopkinsville Brewing Company, 102 East 5th Street.

“Seeing ten young artists collaborate on a massive 9.5′ x 6′ mural that honors our agricultural heritage and shines a spotlight on a staple downtown business will be incredibly powerful,” said Kelly Selfe, Education Coordinator for the Pennyroyal Arts Council. “Combining that with a beautiful, student-crafted piece to support the life-saving work of Sanctuary, Inc. is exactly why we champion these immersive art programs.”

The Mural Art Camp is a hallmark of the Pennyroyal Arts Council’s ongoing commitment to visual arts access, bringing beautiful, youth-driven public installations to downtown Hopkinsville. These immersive art education camps are core components of the organization’s smARTS (Students Meeting the ARTS) programming, which actively connects local youth with high-quality creative experiences.

Mural Reveal Event Details:

Date & Time: Friday, June 26th, 2026 at 12:00pm (Noon)

Friday, June 26th, 2026 at 12:00pm (Noon) Location: WB Express, 411 South Main Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

WB Express, 411 South Main Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240 Admission: Free and open to the general public.

The Chair Project Silent Auction Details:

Date & Time: Friday, June 26th, 2026 at 5:00pm

Friday, June 26th, 2026 at 5:00pm Location: Hopkinsville Brewing Company, 102 East 5th Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Hopkinsville Brewing Company, 102 East 5th Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240 Purpose: Benefiting Sanctuary, Inc. to support domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors.

For more information regarding the reveal, or to learn about the upcoming Missoula Children’s Theatre Camp in July, please visit www.pennyroyalarts.org/youth-art-camps or contact the Pennyroyal Arts Council, Inc. via phone at 270.887.4295.