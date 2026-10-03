Explore Backyard Ecosystems at APSU’s Science on Tap October 6th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics will host on Tuesday, October 6th, 2026, at 5:30pm at Strawberry Alley Ale Works.

Dr. Mollie Cashner, professor in the APSU Department of Biology, will present “Backyard Dramas in Three Acts: Evolution and Ecology in your Garden.” The talk will explore the hidden dramas unfolding in everyday gardens through three acts: the complex relationships between caterpillars and their host plants, the surprising diversity of pollinators, and the predatory interactions occurring among backyard wildlife.

Drawing on an evolutionary biologist’s perspective, Cashner will discuss how far more is happening beneath the surface than simple pollination — challenging the oversimplified Bee Movie view of insect-plant relationships. All photographs featured in the presentation were taken in Cashner’s own native plant garden.

“There’s always room for added appreciation of things that are under our noses,” she said. “You don’t just have to be a scientist to be able to experience the things I’m showing people … It’s more approachable, more tangible to the general public.”

Cashner earned her PhD in ecology and evolutionary biology at Tulane University. Her research focuses on the evolution of social behavior in freshwater fishes. At Austin Peay State University, she teaches Principles of Evolution and Animal Behavior and serves as the graduate program coordinator for the Department of Biology’s master’s program.

About Science on Tap

Science on Tap features APSU College of STEM faculty presenting topics to the community. The free event for all ages is held on the first Tuesday of each month during the academic year, upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works in Downtown Clarksville, with doors opening at 4:30pm.