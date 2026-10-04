Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Ezekiel “Zeke” Floyd Ochoa, age 22, passed away on September 28th, 2026.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, October 6th, 2026, at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home, with Bro. Justin Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 9:00am until the hour of service Tuesday morning at the funeral home.

Born on December 2, 2003, Zeke was a firecracker from birth—always full of energy, eager to learn, and wanting to be wherever his siblings were. Zeke had a heart of gold and a truly pure soul, always willing to give the shirt off his back to a stranger. He will be deeply remembered for his sweet smile, his silliest laugh, his love for fishing, and his enjoyment of working with his hands. He took great pride and passion in the work he did.

Zeke is survived by his beloved son, Elias Ochoa; his mother, Angela Medley; his siblings, Codi Bush, Alex Bryant, Zach Bryant, Dakota Ochoa, and Bella Ochoa; and his cherished nieces and nephews, Carter Bush, Laeli Bush, Ava Bryant, Waylon Bryant, and Ryder Ochoa.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Whitehead, as well as his grandparents, Floyd Bryant and Kathy Bryant. Zeke’s warmth, kindness, and spirited nature will be missed beyond measure by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nave Funeral Home to help with final expenses.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.