Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Ezekiel “Zeke” Floyd Ochoa, age 22, passed away on September 28th, 2026.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, October 6th, 2026, at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home, with Bro. Justin Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 9:00am until the hour of service Tuesday morning at the funeral home.
Born on December 2, 2003, Zeke was a firecracker from birth—always full of energy, eager to learn, and wanting to be wherever his siblings were. Zeke had a heart of gold and a truly pure soul, always willing to give the shirt off his back to a stranger. He will be deeply remembered for his sweet smile, his silliest laugh, his love for fishing, and his enjoyment of working with his hands. He took great pride and passion in the work he did.
Zeke is survived by his beloved son, Elias Ochoa; his mother, Angela Medley; his siblings, Codi Bush, Alex Bryant, Zach Bryant, Dakota Ochoa, and Bella Ochoa; and his cherished nieces and nephews, Carter Bush, Laeli Bush, Ava Bryant, Waylon Bryant, and Ryder Ochoa.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Whitehead, as well as his grandparents, Floyd Bryant and Kathy Bryant. Zeke’s warmth, kindness, and spirited nature will be missed beyond measure by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nave Funeral Home to help with final expenses.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com