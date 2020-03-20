Montgomery County Health Department traffic pattern at Veteran’s Plaza for Coronavirus Testing

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Health Department is operating a drive-thru testing site for Coronavirus (COVID-19 for individuals experiencing fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Follow the signs when you enter the parking lot.

Please see the graphic below for the new traffic pattern for visitors to the Montgomery County Health Department at Veteran’s Plaza.

The Montgomery County Health Department is located at 330 Pageant Lane.

The lobby at the Montgomery County Clerk’s Office is closed but citizens can still conduct business at the drive-thru window.

The Montgomery County Clerk’s Office is located at 350 Pageant Lane at Veterans Plaze, Suite #502.

Follow the signs when you enter the parking lot.

For all other county offices please call the office and/or visit their respective web page at www.mcgtn.org for instructions on how to conduct business.

