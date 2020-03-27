Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office recovers over $100,000 in Stolen Property

Clarksville, TN – Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) have arrested a Clarksville man and recovered over $100,000 in stolen property from multiple states.

George Stephen Hagenbuch IV, 44, was traveling between Tennessee and Kentucky stealing numerous trailers and utility terrain vehicles.

The stolen property was recovered primarily in Montgomery and Robertson County in Tennessee and Logan County in Kentucky.

“I would like to thank the Clarksville Police Department for their assistance with this investigation,” said Investigator Sergeant Bryan Derose.

“They, along with the other agencies in Tennessee and Kentucky who assisted, were instrumental in this investigation’s success,” Derose stated.

Hagenbuch was taken into custody on March 25th, 2020. He was charged with three counts of theft, two counts of criminal trespass and two counts of vandalism. Additional charges are pending. His bond was set $72,000.

At the time of his arrest, Hagenbuch was serving a six year probation sentence for theft.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Investigator Marc McElroy at 931.648.0611 ext. 13421.

