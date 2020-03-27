Majority Of Americans Disapprove Of News Media Handling Of Wuhan Coronavirus according to Gallup Poll

Washington, D.C. – “Of nine leaders and institutions rated by Americans in a new poll on their response to the novel Wuhan Coronavirus, the media fared the worst, and it’s not even close,” Tristan Justice reports for The Federalist.



“According to a new Gallup poll released Wednesday, March 25th, 2020, the media was the only institution that scored a negative approval rating among the public with only 44 percent of Americans approving of the way the media has covered the virus.”

“The director-general of the World Health Organization praised President Donald Trump’s ‘political commitment’ to preventing the spread of coronavirus as the global community works to ‘suppress and control’ the pandemic,” Emily Jacobs reports for the New York Post.

Even though President Trump has been the most accessible President in history, the media has long pushed “for daily White House press conferences so that they could have the opportunity to be on camera and pressure the Trump administration.” They got their wish—but with the President’s approval numbers on the rise, now members of the press aren’t happy with the briefings, Mollie Hemingway writes in The Federalist.

Harvard University, one of the richest schools in America, “is cutting its subcontracted dining hall workers without pay as it shuts down in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The move is drawing criticism from employment rights advocates on and off campus,” Alana Goodman reports for The Washington Free Beacon.

