U.S. House of Representatives passes Coronavirus Emergency Relief Bill
Washington, D.C. – The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is headed to President Donald Trump’s desk today! Following extensive negotiations between the Trump Administration and Congressional leaders, the House of Representatives finally passed the historic $2.2 trillion economic relief package.
What does it mean? American families, healthcare workers, and small businesses will get the economic support they need to get through this challenging time.
That includes $1,200 payments to qualifying Americans, $100 billion in direct support for hospitals, and over $370 billion to small business owners to keep their employees on the payroll.
TopicsCoronavirus, Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, COVID-19, Donald J. Trump, U.S. President, Washington D.C., Wuhan Coronavirus
