U.S. House of Representatives passes Coronavirus Emergency Relief Bill

Washington, D.C. – The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is headed to President Donald Trump’s desk today! Following extensive negotiations between the Trump Administration and Congressional leaders, the House of Representatives finally passed the historic $2.2 trillion economic relief package.



The Senate approved the measure yesterday with a 96-0 vote.

That includes $1,200 payments to qualifying Americans, $100 billion in direct support for hospitals, and over $370 billion to small business owners to keep their employees on the payroll.



President Donald Trump will sign the bill as soon as it arrives at his desk this afternoon.

