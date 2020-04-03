|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Customer Pay-by-Phone, Online Bill Payment access Fully Restored
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has fully restored the customer pay-by-phone and online bill payment features including the account management access after they were down on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020.
Clarksville Gas and Water internal Information Technology staff worked with its computer information system service provider most of the day and into the early evening on Thursday to address and repair a critical hardware failure that caused the payment features to be down.
Customers are reminded that Clarksville Gas and Water will not turn off services on past due accounts or apply late fees or penalties to past due accounts while facilities are closed because of the coronavirus prevention and safety measures in place.
During the facility closing only the following limited customer services will be conducted on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:00am until 4:30pm.
The following options are available for customer bill payment.
The Clarksville Gas and Water main phone line, 931.645.7400, and the emergency after-hours number, 931.645.0116, are operational for gas, water and sewer emergency calls.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
SectionsNews
TopicsCG&W, Clarksville, Clarksville Gas & Water Department, Clarksville Gas and water, Clarksville TN, First Financial Bank, Fort Campbell Boulevard, Legends Bank, Madison Street, Planters Bank, Public Square, U.S. Bank, WebConenct
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed