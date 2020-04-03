Roxy Regional Theatre to remain Closed through May 1st

Clarksville, TN – It is with heavy hearts that the Roxy Regional Theatre announces the extension of our temporary closure due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic through Friday, May 1st, 2020.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is committed to the safety of our patrons, staff and our community, which has led us to make a series of difficult decisions concerning the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With the situation continuing to escalate around the nation and in our own community, we know this is the right decision as we do our part to help prevent the spread and facilitate flattening the curve of this deadly virus.

First and foremost, we cannot thank you enough for your continued understanding, patience and support of YOUR Roxy Regional Theatre. Over the past few weeks, we have been touched by your kind words of encouragement, contributions and other offers of support.

During this temporary closure, the full-time staff of the Roxy Regional Theatre will continue to receive full pay, as will the actors and production staff currently under contract. With this said, we hope you will consider making a tax-deductible donation to the Roxy Regional Theatre as we navigate through this challenging and uncertain time. Contributions may be mailed to Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin Street, Clarksville TN 37040 or made online at GivingMatters.com.

In light of the mandated closures, we have had to had to make a number of programming changes. Please continue reading for the latest updates.

A Streetcar Name Desire

Our production of “A Streetcar Name Desire” has been postponed once more. While a firm decision has not been made regarding the new dates, we hope to be able to present this production in May. Please stay tuned to our website, social media and these newsletters for additional updates regarding the new dates.

Ticket holders have been contacted regarding refunds, but we request any patrons who have not received our communications to contact the box office at *protected email* or 931.645.7699.

Farenheit 451

We had initially hoped that we would be able to present our upcoming production of “Farenheit 451” later in Season 37, but unfortunately, due to scheduling changes, this will not be possible. All ticket holders have been issued full refunds.

Don’t Call Me Gerald

The opening of our upcoming production of “Don’t Call Me Gerald” upstairs in theotherspace has been postponed until May. The new dates are as follows:

Monday, May 25th at 7:00pm

Tuesday, May 26th at 7:00pm

Monday, June 1st at 7:00pm

Tuesday, June 2nd at 7:00pm

Monday, June 8th at 7:00pm

Tuesday, June 9th at 7:00pm

All ticket holders have been contacted regarding exchanges or refunds.

Bye Bye Birdie, Jr.

Following the guidelines and timelines set by the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS), which has closed schools through May 1st, we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel our School of the Arts youth acting program for the remainder of the spring session. Logistically, with this much time off from weekly classes and rehearsals, our students will be unable to present “Bye Bye Birdie, Jr” this season.

Ticket holders have been contacted and issued full refunds to their original method of payment, but we request any patrons who have not heard from us to contact the box office at *protected email* or 931.645.7699.

While the Roxy Regional Theatre is closed temporarily, please continue to check our website, your inboxes and all our social media platforms for all the up-to-date information and possible ways to get theatre lovers together electronically through the next several weeks. You may also contact our box office at *protected email* or 931.645.7699, and we will try to get back with you as soon as possible. During this time, please stay safe, follow every precaution, and be well.

The Roxy Regional Theatre, our board of directors, performers and staff are eternally grateful for you as supporters of the arts, even from a safe distance. We will wake up to a brighter future very, very soon, and we look forward to serving you throughout the remainder of Season 37 as we “Experience a New Story.”

Sincerely,

Ryan Bowie

Executive Director

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

