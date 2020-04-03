|
Tennessee Fire Marshal reminds everyone to “Stay Safe At Home” during Coronavirus Pandemic
Nashville, TN – In order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Tennesseans are now required by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to stay home unless carrying out essential activities.
While Tennesseans are staying at home during this period, the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) is urging Volunteer State residents to renew their commitment to practicing good fire safety habits in order to reduce the risk of starting a home fire that could result in an injury or, worse, a fatality.
“As part of properly following Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 23, Tennesseans should remain at home unless they are carrying out essential activities,” said Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) Commissioner and Tennessee State Fire Marshal Hodgen Mainda.
“During our time at home, I urge my fellow Tennesseans to remember good fire safety habits in order to prevent a fire which could further strain healthcare and emergency resources during this critical time. Additionally, I also remind everyone to practice good social distancing habits and good hygiene,” Mainda stated.
The SFMO reminds Tennesseans to keep these fire safety habits in mind while complying with Executive Order No. 23 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Remember:
Cooking Safety
Never Smoke While Using Medical Oxygen
Working Smoke Alarms, Fire Escape Plans Save Lives
Supervise Children
