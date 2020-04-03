Clarksville Police Officers to begin wearing Face Protection

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers will start wearing cloth face masks when dealing with the public as an added safety measure amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“We see this as an additional layer of protection for the public,” Clarksville Police Chief Al Ansley said Friday, April 3rd, 2020. “We have to approach people, and we want them to feel comfortable about interacting with our officers.”

The move by CPD comes amid wider consideration of cloth masks as an additional public health measure people can take to prevent the spread of virus to those around them.

The federal Centers for Disease Control is now reviewing its policy and may be considering a recommendation to encourage broader use. At the moment, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website says the only people required to wear a face mask are those who are sick or are caring for someone who is sick and unable to wear a mask.

“We’ve decided to be proactive and provide face protection for our officers,” Ansley said. “We think it’s a positive thing for the public and our Police Department.”

