TWRA reminds Turkey Hunters of New “Tag Before You Drag”

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is reminding hunters of a slight change in harvest reporting requirements this year. Beginning with 2020 spring turkey hunting season the “Tag Before You Drag” system is in effect for tagging big game animals in the field prior to moving their harvest.

Hunters will be able to use the TWRA on the Go app to simply E-tag and report their harvest in the field in one easy step, with or without cell phone service prior to moving.

If a hunter does not have a phone, attach one of the temporary transportation tags that are printed at the bottom of your license this year.

If using a temporary transportation tag, hunters have until midnight on the same day of the harvest to check-in online at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com

Tennessee’s spring turkey hunting season is open for business and runs from April 4th through May 17th.

