State Farm Storm Response

Winter Haven, FL – This weekend’s severe weather has resulted in hundreds of damaged homes and vehicles in Tennessee.

Dozens of damage claims have already been filed by State Farm customers across the state, with much of the damage being reported by our customers in the Tennessee Valley area.

Local State Farm agents and claims specialists are aware of the damage and are already assisting customers with their recovery.

While assisting customers in-person and virtually, we are committed to the health and safety of our employees and the communities where we live and work.

We are balancing those health concerns with our obligation to serve our customers. We have safety protocols for anyone who may need to meet with customers face-to-face.

We ask for patience from our State Farm customers as they may experience increased hold times while our team works to serve them in multiple ways. We encourage customers with damage to file their claim as soon as they can. You can file online, on our mobile app or by calling your agent or 1.800.SF.Claim.

Storm Recovery

Look for damage when it’s safe

Capture pictures and video of damaged homes, vehicles and property

Prevent further damage by making temporary repairs

Save receipts for tarps and materials to prevent more damage

Start your claims process online, on the app or by phone

Storm Rebuilding

Make informed decisions when hiring a contractor. Get multiple written estimates from contractors your friends, neighbors and agent may recommend. Don’t pay for all work until it’s completed.

Consider improved building materials if building or remodeling

Ask about impact resistant roofing which can reduce likelihood of future damage and qualify for insurance discounts

If more severe weather is forecast, and you didn’t sustain damage, make a plan now for the next round of severe weather.

Storm Preparedness

Make a plan for hail hazards and inconveniences

Review insurance coverage with your agent asking what-if questions

Stay aware of severe weather threats

Move & stay inside when hail poses a danger to people and property

Move vehicles and outdoor furniture to cover.

Protect People by closing blinds to prevent broken glass from blowing

