State Farm Storm Response

State FarmWinter Haven, FL – This weekend’s severe weather has resulted in hundreds of damaged homes and vehicles in Tennessee.

Dozens of damage claims have already been filed by State Farm customers across the state, with much of the damage being reported by our customers in the Tennessee Valley area.

Storm damage.

Local State Farm agents and claims specialists are aware of the damage and are already assisting customers with their recovery.

While assisting customers in-person and virtually, we are committed to the health and safety of our employees and the communities where we live and work.

We are balancing those health concerns with our obligation to serve our customers.  We have safety protocols for anyone who may need to meet with customers face-to-face.

We ask for patience from our State Farm customers as they may experience increased hold times while our team works to serve them in multiple ways. We encourage customers with damage to file their claim as soon as they can. You can file online, on our mobile app or by calling your agent or 1.800.SF.Claim.

Storm Recovery

  • Look for damage when it’s safe
  • Capture pictures and video of damaged homes, vehicles and property
  • Prevent further damage by making temporary repairs
  • Save receipts for tarps and materials to prevent more damage
  • Start your claims process online, on the app or by phone
 

Storm Rebuilding

 
If more severe weather is forecast, and you didn’t sustain damage, make a plan now for the next round of severe weather.
 

Storm Preparedness

  • Make a plan for hail hazards and inconveniences
  • Review insurance coverage with your agent asking what-if questions
  • Stay aware of severe weather threats
  • Move & stay inside when hail poses a danger to people and property
  • Move vehicles and outdoor furniture to cover.
  • Protect People by closing blinds to prevent broken glass from blowing

