Tennessee Department of Health announces COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Locations to be Open this Weekend

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) will offer 33 drive-through events this weekend to make COVID-19 Coronavirus testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.

Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19 Coronavirus. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.

On Saturday, April 18th, 22 COVID-19 Coronavirus drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee.

Bedford County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Shelbyville Central High School 401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville Claiborne County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Claiborne County Health Department 620 Davis St., New Tazewell Dickson County 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dickson County Health Department 301 West End Ave., Dickson Grainger County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Grainger County Health Department 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge Hardin County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. First Baptist Church 145 Main St., Savannah Hawkins County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Volunteer High School 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill Loudon County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Loudon County Health Department 600 Ryder Ave., Loudon Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jackson Fairgrounds 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson Marion County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Chattanooga State Community College – Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball Maury County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Woodland Park 821 West 9th St., Columbia Monroe County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monroe County Health Department 3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville Montgomery County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Montgomery County Health Department 300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville Robertson County 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Robertson County Fairgrounds 4635 US-41, Springfield Rutherford County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Rutherford County Health Department 100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro Scott County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Scott County Health Department 344 Court St., Huntsville Sevier County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium 3540 Line Drive, Kodak Tipton County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Brighton High School 8045 Highway 51 South, Brighton Union County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Union County Health Department 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville Van Buren County 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Burritt College 445 College St., Spencer Weakley County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Weakley County Health Department 9852 Highway 22, Dresden Williamson County 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Williamson County Health Department 1324 West Main St., Franklin Wilson County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wilson County Health Department

927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon

On Sunday, April 19th, 11 COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:

Claiborne County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Claiborne County Health Department 620 Davis St., New Tazewell Coffee County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Coffee County Administrative Plaza 1329 McArthur St., Manchester Fayette County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Oakland First Baptist Church 8695 US-64, Somerville Grainger County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Grainger County Health Department 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jackson Fairgrounds 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson McMinn County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Athens Regional Park 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens Pickett County 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. B & K Grocery Parking Lot 8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown Roane County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Roane State Community College – Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman Sumner County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Gallatin High School 700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin Union County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Union County Health Department 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville Washington County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. East Tennessee State University 1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City

Nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.

Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf

Learn more about TDH’s drive-through testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html

Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10:00am to 10:00pm, CDT daily at 833.556.2476 or 877.857.2945.

TDH is posting updated COVID-19 Coronavirus case numbers by 2:00pm CT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

