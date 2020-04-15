Tennessee Department of Health announces COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Locations to be Open this Weekend

|
April 15, 2020 |
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) will offer 33 drive-through events this weekend to make COVID-19 Coronavirus testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.
Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19 Coronavirus. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.
On Saturday, April 18th, 22 COVID-19 Coronavirus drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee.
|Bedford County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Shelbyville Central High School
401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville
|Claiborne County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Claiborne County Health Department
620 Davis St., New Tazewell
|Dickson County
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Dickson County Health Department
301 West End Ave., Dickson
|Grainger County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Grainger County Health Department
185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
|Hardin County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|First Baptist Church
145 Main St., Savannah
|Hawkins County
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Volunteer High School
1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill
|Loudon County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Loudon County Health Department
600 Ryder Ave., Loudon
|Madison County
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jackson Fairgrounds
800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
|Marion County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Chattanooga State Community College – Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball
|Maury County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Woodland Park
821 West 9th St., Columbia
|Monroe County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Monroe County Health Department
3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville
|Montgomery County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Montgomery County Health Department
300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville
|Robertson County
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Robertson County Fairgrounds
4635 US-41, Springfield
|Rutherford County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Rutherford County Health Department
100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro
|Scott County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Scott County Health Department
344 Court St., Huntsville
|Sevier County
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium
3540 Line Drive, Kodak
|Tipton County
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Brighton High School
8045 Highway 51 South, Brighton
|Union County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Union County Health Department
4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
|Van Buren County
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Burritt College
445 College St., Spencer
|Weakley County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Weakley County Health Department
9852 Highway 22, Dresden
|Williamson County
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Williamson County Health Department
1324 West Main St., Franklin
|Wilson County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Wilson County Health Department
927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
On Sunday, April 19th, 11 COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:
|Claiborne County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Claiborne County Health Department
620 Davis St., New Tazewell
|Coffee County
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Coffee County Administrative Plaza
1329 McArthur St., Manchester
|Fayette County
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Oakland First Baptist Church
8695 US-64, Somerville
|Grainger County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Grainger County Health Department
185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
|Madison County
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jackson Fairgrounds
800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
|McMinn County
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Athens Regional Park
101 Regional Park Drive, Athens
|Pickett County
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|B & K Grocery Parking Lot
8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown
|Roane County
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Roane State Community College – Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman
|Sumner County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Gallatin High School
700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin
|Union County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Union County Health Department
4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
|Washington County
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|East Tennessee State University
1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City
Nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.
Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf
Learn more about TDH’s drive-through testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html
Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10:00am to 10:00pm, CDT daily at 833.556.2476 or 877.857.2945.
TDH is posting updated COVID-19 Coronavirus case numbers by 2:00pm CT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
