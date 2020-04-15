Tennessee Department of Health announces COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Locations to be Open this Weekend

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Tennessee Department of HealthNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) will offer 33 drive-through events this weekend to make COVID-19 Coronavirus testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.

Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19 Coronavirus. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.

On Saturday, April 18th, 22 COVID-19 Coronavirus drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee.

Bedford County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Shelbyville Central High School

401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville
Claiborne County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Claiborne County Health Department

620 Davis St., New Tazewell
Dickson County

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

 Dickson County Health Department

301 West End Ave., Dickson
Grainger County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Grainger County Health Department

185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
Hardin County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 First Baptist Church

145 Main St., Savannah
Hawkins County

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 Volunteer High School

1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill
Loudon County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Loudon County Health Department

600 Ryder Ave., Loudon
Madison County

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 Jackson Fairgrounds

800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
Marion County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Chattanooga State Community College – Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball
Maury County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Woodland Park

821 West 9th St., Columbia
Monroe County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Monroe County Health Department

3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville
Montgomery County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Montgomery County Health Department

300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville
Robertson County

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 Robertson County Fairgrounds

4635 US-41, Springfield
Rutherford County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Rutherford County Health Department

100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro
Scott County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Scott County Health Department

344 Court St., Huntsville
Sevier County

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium

3540 Line Drive, Kodak
Tipton County

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

 Brighton High School

8045 Highway 51 South, Brighton
Union County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Union County Health Department

4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
Van Buren County

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

 Burritt College

445 College St., Spencer
Weakley County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Weakley County Health Department

9852 Highway 22, Dresden
Williamson County

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 Williamson County Health Department

1324 West Main St., Franklin
Wilson County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Wilson County Health Department
927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon

 


On Sunday, April 19th, 11 COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:

 

Claiborne County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Claiborne County Health Department

620 Davis St., New Tazewell
Coffee County

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

 Coffee County Administrative Plaza

1329 McArthur St., Manchester
Fayette County

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

 Oakland First Baptist Church

8695 US-64, Somerville
Grainger County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Grainger County Health Department

185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
Madison County

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 Jackson Fairgrounds

800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
McMinn County

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

 Athens Regional Park

101 Regional Park Drive, Athens
Pickett County

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

 B & K Grocery Parking Lot

8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown
Roane County

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 Roane State Community College – Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman
Sumner County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Gallatin High School

700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin
Union County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Union County Health Department

4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
Washington County

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 East Tennessee State University

1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City

 


 

Nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume. 

Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf

Learn more about TDH’s drive-through testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html

Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10:00am to 10:00pm, CDT daily at 833.556.2476 or 877.857.2945.

TDH is posting updated COVID-19 Coronavirus case numbers by 2:00pm CT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html


, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

