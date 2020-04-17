Austin Peay State University waiving ACT, SAT and GRE tests for Summer and Fall Admission

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU), in response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, is waiving standardized test requirements – the ACT, SAT and GRE – for any student applying for undergraduate and graduate admission this summer and fall.

Austin Peay State University adopted this new, test-optional admission policy because of the many challenges potential students now face amid state and local shelter-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines.

“We know students are anxious about how they’ll meet certain admissions criteria during a time when they’re required to stay at home,” Dr. Alisa White, APSU president, said. “We created this new policy to remove some of that anxiety. Instead of requiring these test scores, our admissions team will take a holistic look at each application to ensure a student is fully prepared to succeed as a Gov.”

Potential students still need to meet Austin Peay State University’s other admission requirements, such as having a 2.75 high school GPA or higher. That information is available at www.apsu.edu/admissions/applicant/admission-requirements. Information on graduate admission is available at www.apsu.edu/grad-studies/apply-admission.

Admission Scholarship Extension

In addition to this new, test-optional policy, the University’s admissions office is giving incoming students more time to apply for three admissions scholarships.

“We are still accepting freshman, transfer and out-of-state scholarship applications, and we are awarding them on a rolling basis,” Amy Corlew, APSU director of admissions, said. “We have already pushed our deadlines back, and we will continue to award scholarships through the summer.”

For scholarship information, visit www.apsu.edu/scholarships/scholarship-opportunities/academic-scholarship-opportunities.php. To apply for admission, visit www.apsu.edu/admissions.

One-On-One Virtual Tours

In the months before the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of high school students visited Austin Peay State University to take campus tours.

Now, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines for social distancing limiting such interactions, the APSU Admissions Office is being more creative in showing off what campus has to offer.

Once an appointment is made, counselors will use Zoom video conferencing software and screen sharing to guide prospective APSU students through the University’s virtual tour.

For admissions information or to take the tour without a counselor, visit www.apsu.edu/admissions.

