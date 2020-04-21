|
Start Planning Your Coronavirus Pandemic Recovery Now
As many countries enter phase three of the COVId-19 Coronavirus, pandemic management protocols (PMPs) will define how we work, travel, congregate, and connect as a society.
Cambridge, MA – According to Forrester (NASDAQ: FORR), many countries across North America and Europe are entering phase three (management) of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, expected to last from mid-May through the end of the year 2020 and into the year 2021.
During this phase, pandemic management protocols (PMPs) — ways of working, traveling, socially congregating, and connecting — will have to be constructed and maintained by governments, companies, schools, and all organizations in society.
Forrester says that if phase three is mismanaged by companies, states, and federal governments, these countries will not drop back to phase two (social distancing) — they will loop back to phase one (infection) and start the recovery process from the beginning. This will risk a year-long disruption of the economy rather than the three-month disruption caused by phase two.
In a new report, “Returning To Work: How To Prepare For Pandemic Recovery,” Forrester further states that as the epicenter of the pandemic shifts around the world and each affected region reaches its peak infection rate, firms must prepare now to restart closed plants, reopen retail locations, and bring employees back to work.
Planning pandemic recovery is particularly challenging, however, given the uncertain duration of the event and the risk of ongoing disease outbreaks and relapse but, most importantly, because it requires a focus on carefully managing the health, safety, and well-being of employees, customers, partners, and the community itself.
“A general business recovery plan is only helpful in dealing with disruptions caused by an extreme weather event or an IT failure,” said Stephanie Balaouras, vice president and group research director at Forrester.
“A pandemic recovery, just as with pandemic planning, requires its own unique response because disease outbreaks can subside and then flare up again. Since this global pandemic is the first in 10 years, and only the second in 50 years, organizations need guidance on how to quickly close and reopen their operations if there is a new burst of infections or a second wave,” Balaouras stated.
Given the uncertainty, Forrester recommends a phased approach to recovery. According to Forrester, organizations must establish pandemic management protocols before returning employees to work.
Key pandemic recovery planning measures include:
About Forrester
Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world.
Through proprietary research, data and analytics, custom consulting, exclusive peer groups, certifications, and events, we are revolutionizing how businesses grow in the age of the customer; learn more at forrester.com.
