This Week at APSU: Austin Peay State University Art + Design to celebrate graphic design seniors with Virtual Showcase

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design is taking its senior graphic design showcase online to recognize “the awesome work of 17 future creatives.”

The showcase will open virtually at www.instagram.com/apsudesign_vision2020 on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020.

The showcase – named “20/20 Vision” – was scheduled to happen at the APSU Art + Design building on campus, but the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic forced new plans.

The showcase will feature the work of Bachelor of Fine Arts seniors Alex Geary, Anthony Blair, Elissa Burgoyne, Sarah Burns, Jason Butner, Kameron Craine, Charles Gozy, Michelle Langley, Nina Lizura, Kyle Marshall, Brittney McWaters, Kelsey Parrish, Kayla Patt, Uriah Peralta, Hunter Valdes, William Woodard and Denzil Wyatt.

You can learn more about each student by visiting @apsudesign_vision2020 on Instagram.

To read about other ongoing art exhibits, go to www.apsu.edu/art-design.

Professor to host ‘Science Story Time with APSU Geosciences’

In order to help provide a fun, educational opportunity for K-5 students and free time for our student-parents to complete their online course materials, APSU Professor Dr. Christopher Gentry will host “Science Story Time with APSU Geosciences” via Zoom at 1:00pm Wednesday, April 29th.

Dr. Gentry will read three books and lead age-appropriate discussions about how these books relate to our lives in Middle Tennessee and his job as a geographer. The books are:

“Oh Say, Can You Say What’s the Weather Today?”

“I Can Name 50 Trees Today!”

“If I Ran the Rainforest.”

The webinar is free and open to Austin Peay State University families at the following Zoom (on the web, Android and iOS devices) link: https://apsu.zoom.us/s/92799271542. Children do not need to have the books to participate. If you do not have access to a computer or an internet connection, you can join via phone by calling 1-.12.626.6799 and use the Webinar ID: 927 9927 1542.

Due to restrictions with the Zoom platform this webinar will be limited to 500 simultaneous connections. Children and grandchildren of faculty and staff are also encouraged to join in the fun.

Dr. Gentry serves as the National Geographic Society’s geography steward for the state of Tennessee, and he has been a faculty member of APSU’s Department of Geosciences since 2008. Dr. Gentry’s research interests include tree rings, the history of fire in our forested ecosystems and mapping technologies. He is also the parent of a Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) elementary student.

‘We Can’t Make It Without the Arts’ YouTube series continues

Austin Peay State University’s College of Arts and Letters has launched a new YouTube series that focuses on sharing solace through “the power, depth of reflection and context only available from the arts.”

The college’s dean, Barry Jones, hopes the series – called “We Can’t Make It Without the Arts” – will help viewers deal with “the isolation and uncertainty of the coronavirus and social distancing.”

A new video featuring a faculty or staff member will post every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to the Arts and Letters YouTube channel, Jones said. The presenter will “share something from the arts that they turn to during times of anxiety, something that gives them hope and helps them navigate turbulent waters.”

For more about this story, click here.

