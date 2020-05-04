Epson Recalls Power Adapters Sold with Epson Scanners Due to Burn, Fire Hazards

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Epson is recalling power adapters sold with Epson V-series (V30/V33/V37/V300/V330/V370) scanners.

The recalled adapters are black with a power cord that connects to the scanner and to an electrical outlet.

“EPSON” and internal part code “EADP-16CB B” are printed on the label of the adaptor.

Product Information

Name of product: Power adapters sold with Epson scanners

Hazard: The power adapters can overheat, melt and catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy: Replace, Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adapters and contact Epson to receive a free replacement adapter.

Consumer Contact: Epson USA toll-free at 888.367.2656 from 8:00am to 4:00pm PT Monday through Friday or online at www.epson.com and click “Support” for more information.

Units: About 314,000 (In addition, 25,000 in Canada)

Incidents/Injuries: Epson is aware of 15 incidents worldwide of the adaptor melting or catching fire, resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Best Buy, Office Depot, Staples, Walmart, and department stores nationwide from January 2010 through December 2015 for between $55.00 and $80.00 for the scanner and adapter.

Importer(s): Epson America Inc., of Long Beach, California

Manufactured In: China (Adapter), Indonesia (Scanner)

Recall Number: 20-116

About the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually.

CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC’s work to help ensure the safety of consumer products – such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at 800.638.2772 or teletypewriter at 301.595.7054 for the hearing impaired.

