Montgomery County Government finishes Budget Hearings

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government has completed a major step in the budget process for the fiscal year 2021.

Regularly scheduled budget hearings have been occurring since April 16th between members of the budget committee, the accounts and budget director and assistant director, as well as department heads and elected officials who presented their budgets.

That part of the budget process ended on May 4th. The next step in the process will be a budget roundtable in the County Commission chambers with all County Commissioners on May 20th.

The most significant cuts were made to the proposed capital projects list which was reduced from $36.5 million to $4.5 million.

“Not knowing what our revenues will be in fiscal year 21, we have taken steps during the budget process to ensure the financial stability of County Government while taking care of emergency needs,” stated Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

Additionally, there will be no cost of living increases for County employees this year. Mayor Durrett also declined a 3.4 % cost of living allowance by County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) and most of the other County elected officials also declined the raise.

The Montgomery County budget will be officially voted on at the formal County Commission meeting on June 8th. Social distancing and additional sanitizing guidelines will be followed during the meeting.

“Some of the items that we cut could be put back into the budget later depending on changes in the economy,” said County Commissioner John Gannon.

The budget committee is made up of five voting members; Mayor Jim Durrett and County Commissioners John Gannon, Charlie Keene, Rashidah Leverett, and Larry Rocconi.

There are more than 40 departments that are either fully or partially funded by Montgomery County Government. Visit the GOV tab at mcgtn.org to see all the departments that are part of Montgomery County Government.

