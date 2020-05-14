|
|
|
|
APSU Softball’s Emily Moore named to CoSIDA Academic All-District® Team
Greenwood, IN – For the second time in as many years, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball program has one of its student-athletes named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District® Team for softball. Senior outfielder Emily Moore was one of 12 student-athletes recognized in District 3, which includes Division I programs in the states of North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Carrying a perfect 4.0 grade-point average, Moore recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Media and is a four-time Ohio Valley Conference Academic Medal of Honor recipient as one of the conference’s student-athletes who achieve the highest grade point average in a conference-sponsored sport.
Moore will now advance to the voting for the CoSIDA Academic All-America® Teams. First-, Second- and Third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in June.
Last year, pitcher Morgan Rackel was named to the Academic All-District® Team on her way to be the first Governor to earn First-Team Academic All-America® Team honors.
Other APSU softball players to reach the national ballot were Jenny Kelley in 2003, Andrea Miller (1995-96) and Tracey Drechsel (1998), with Miller and Drechsel earning Academic All-America honors as Third-Team selections.
For more information about CoSIDA’s Academic All-District® and Academic All-America® Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com or the Academic All-America® home page on CoSIDA.com.
