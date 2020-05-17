Bobby Wilson is new TWRA Executive Director

Nashville, TN – Bobby Wilson has been named executive director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). The appointment was made following a unanimous vote by the 13-member Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission during a special virtual online meeting Friday. The Commission serves as the governing body of the TWRA.

“I am humbled and honored that the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission put their faith and trust in me to lead this Agency into the future,” Wilson said.

"I am really excited about going into this new role to be able to continue working with an incredibly dedicated and passionate group of men and women who work for this Agency. I look forward to the challenges that may lie ahead," stated Wilson.

Originally joining the TWRA in 1979, Wilson moves into his new position on June 1st, 2020 after serving as deputy executive director since September 2015.

As deputy executive director, he was responsible for the coordination of all field activities for the four TWRA regions and central office programs. As the executive director, he will be replacing Ed Carter, who announced his retirement effective at the end of May.

“It is a bittersweet moment for the Commission today as we allow Ed Carter to retire and welcome Bobby Wilson into the role of executive director,” said Kurt Holbert, TFWC chairman. “Bobby’s experience and already longstanding successful career with the Agency and established relationships with local, state and national partners will allow the Agency to remain a national leader in wildlife conservation.”

