Fort Campbell High School celebrates graduating Class of 2020

Fort Campbell, KY – Innovative techniques were implemented to allow Fort Campbell High School’s 87 graduating seniors to celebrate the end of their high school careers, while still practicing social distancing.

Social distancing guidelines enforced because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic did not allow for a traditional commencement ceremony. However, FCHS Principal Kim Butts and her team tackled those challenges head on to give seniors an unforgettable celebration.

“The team of dedicated FCHS teachers and staff did our best to maintain traditions that our Falcons have experienced since our opening in 1962,” said Stacy Daniels, FCHS senior guidance counselor.

Over a period of three days, seniors and their immediate Family members visited the high school at appointed times. During that time, seniors wore their caps and gowns, were presented diploma covers, recorded special senior shout outs and had their photos taken.

“When the video is compiled and aired, all of the individual pieces will be combined to create one ceremony and even one hat toss with all of the graduates,” Daniels said.

The video was edited by a team of student volunteers under the guidance of Joel Brown, FCHS video communications teacher. Student volunteers include Pilar Cerritos, Noemi Cerritos, Angel Manalang, Hannah Estes, Caterina Martineau and Halee Brugge.

The student-produced video will include traditional elements such as speeches presented by guests, valedictorian and salutatorian, as well as the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“Students walked down our traditional red carpet, just as they typically do at the Austin Peay State University Dunn Center,” Daniels said. “As they walked down the red carpet, on the student’s left side were photographs of their teachers and school staff – some wearing graduation regalia, some wearing Sunday dress and many holding signs of well wishes.”

As the students approached the podium, their parents presented them with diploma covers. Extended Family members and friends also were invited to witness each graduate’s special milestone by video-calling.

Family inclusion was a priority for Butts and her team, Daniels said.

“The receiving of a diploma took much hard work by the Families and the schools students have attended,” she said. “The investment we make in students is truly a joint venture. We were so excited to allow Families to experience this moment in light of these atypical commencement circumstances.”

Niashilli Miles, graduating senior, said this was a memorable experience despite the circumstances.

“I’m glad they were able to pull something together because I was able to see some of the teachers who I really love and mean a lot to me,” Miles said. “It’s hard to know it’s your last year and you couldn’t spend it with your classmates and teachers.”

Miles will attend Louisiana State University in the fall to study physics. She aspires to become a general surgeon.

The official graduation video is on the FCHS website: https://www.dodea.edu/FORTCAMPBELLHS/ and Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/dodeafortcampbellhs/.

Diploma will be mailed to students at the beginning of June.

Mari-Alice Jasper, Fort Campbell Courier managing editor, contributed to this press release prepared by Maria Rice McClure, Public Affairs Specialist. For more Fort Campbell good news stories, visit https://fortcampbell-courier.com

