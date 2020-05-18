Clarksville Parks and Recreation Summer Youth Program to feature Activity Packs, Virtual Programming

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will not host an in-person Summer Youth Program this year to ensure the safety of the public during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. However, plans have been finalized for a free “virtual” summer camp experience!

The virtual camp will be June 1st to July 10th and will consist of two components: weekly activity packs that children can enjoy at home, and virtual programming which will be shared online and on the Clarksville Community Network. Children can participate in one or both components.

The activity packs will be offered free of charge while supplies last and contain at-home recreational, educational, and enrichment programming.

Activities will be appropriate for ages 6-12.

The Clarksville-Mongomery County School System (CMCSS) will partner with Clarksville Parks and Recreation to provide a well-balanced program.

Activity Packs can be picked up by parents/guardians curbside (while supplies last) at Kleeman Community Center, Burt-Cobb Community Center and Crow Community Center on the following schedule:

Monday, June 1st: 10:00am to noon; and 5:00pm-7:00pm (for camp weeks 1 and 2).

Monday, June 15th: 10:00am to noon; and 5:00pm-7:00pm (for camp weeks 3 and 4).

Monday, June 29th: 10:00am to noon; and 5:00pm-7:00pm (for camp weeks 5 and 6).

Independent of the activity packs, three virtual programming videos will be shared weekly. Just like the activity packs, programs will be focused on personal enrichment, education, or recreation. A few examples of the programs that can be expected are making ice cream, crafting “apple volcanos,” and the importance of treating others with respect.

Videos will be shared online at www.clarksvilleparksrec.com/SYP every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Also, thanks to a partnership with CDE Lightband, camp videos also will be shown on the Clarksville Community Network (CCN) channel. CDE Lightband customers can find CCN on Channel 6 or 908 (in HD) on their video line up or Channel 6 for streaming customers.

“Canceling our in-person summer camp is certainly not what we had envisioned, but we are so excited to be able to continue to serve our community,” said Dan Carpenter, Deputy Director of Recreation. “By offering both activity packs and virtual programming, we hope to reach more Clarksville youth than ever.”

Unfortunately, due to the cancellation of the in-person camp this year, the City will not be participating in the Summer Food Service Program offered through the United States Department of Agriculture. Once a list of local churches and organizations that are participating in the area is made available, we will share that information on our website.

