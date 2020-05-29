Notice to the Public given by Montgomery County Commission

Montgomery County, TN – Notice is hereby given that any member of the public who would like to address the Montgomery County Commission regarding a zoning case, or for the budget public hearing, may come to the Montgomery County Courthouse training room on the first floor on June 1st at 5:00pm for the budget public hearing, and 6:00pm for zoning cases.

Comments will start promptly at 5:00pm and 6:00pm, respectively, and are limited to three minutes.

Residents can address the commission at the informal commission meeting on June 1st by going to the training room on the first floor of the Montgomery County Historic Courthouse at 1 Millennium Plaza to address the county commission through a virtual meeting program called WebEx.

A Montgomery County employee will guide the public addressee through the process.

Speakers for zoning cases are limited to three for and three against in each zoning case. Space in the training room will be limited to six people in order to practice social distancing. Individuals will be asked which case they will be speaking on and directed to enter in the order of the zoning cases that will be presented. Depending on the number of people who come to present, some individuals may need to wait for their turn outside before addressing the county commission.

If you have any questions, please contact Shelly Baggett at *protected email* , or by calling 931.648.5787.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics