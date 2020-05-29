Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Natural Gas upgrade work in Welchview Subdivision to resume

Temporary disruption of gas service will be necessary

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department will resume natural gas distribution system maintenance and service line upgrades in the Welchview subdivision in early June that began several months ago.

The work progress was curtailed due to extremely wet conditions and more recently, the limited operations in response to COVID-19 Coronavirus affected the spring work schedule.

The Gas Department intends to perform the work as efficiently as possible and limit gas service disruptions, but it will be necessary to turn off service in certain cases.

It’s not required for the customer to be present during the work, but if you’re away a door hanger will be left with instructions to call the Gas Department, 931.645.7422, when you return home. A gas technician will then be dispatched to restore service and light pilots. In most instances, service will be restored within a matter of a few hours.

Weather permitting, the upgrade project is planned to be finished within 30 days of commencement.

Clarksville Gas is committed to serving customers with a safe and reliable natural gas system. Please be assured that your gas system is currently operating safely and properly in accordance with prescribed federal safety standards.

Questions or concerns may be addressed by calling the Clarksville Gas and Water Department at 931.645.7422 on weekdays between 8:00am and 4:30pm.

