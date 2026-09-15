Clarksville Gas and Water plans Caroline Drive Water Outage

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for 2446 and 2447 Caroline Drive on Thursday, September 17th, 2026, at 9:00am for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 2:00pm.