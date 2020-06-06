Clarksville’s Movies in the Park set to return June 13th

Clarksville, TN – Are you missing the movie theater? Looking for a safe way to get out of the house for some quality family time? The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce the return of Movies in the Park presented by Kyrstin Frate with Keller Williams.

The first event will be the movie Black Panther on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at the Liberty Park Athletic Field, near the playground. The movie will begin at sunset, which is around 8:00pm.

Maggie Houts, Event Planning Specialist with Clarksville Parks and Recreation, says patrons can feel safe coming to the Movies in the Park event.

“We are implementing new guidelines to make sure this event is safe,” Houts said. “It’s outdoors and we’ll be asking everyone who attends to maintain social distancing.”

Moviegoers can expect these measures:

Large white squares will be painted on the grass at Liberty Park Athletic Field to ensure that social distancing is maintained. Each square will be painted 10 feet apart from each other.

These squares will serve as seating areas.

Different size squares will accommodate different sized groups. Large squares for four or more people and smaller squares for three or fewer people.

Staff will be onsite to monitor social distancing within the squares.

A limited number of squares will be available, and squares will be assigned first-come, first-served. The public is encouraged to arrive an hour before the movie begins.

Guests may bring a picnic dinner.

Cloth face covers are strongly encouraged.

Guests are encouraged to use hand-sanitizing stations that will be placed throughout the event.

Public restroom facilities are available.

CDC guidelines and social distancing signage will be placed throughout the park.

“We are so excited to amend this event and be part of the City’s reopening process,” Houts said. “We hope to see a good turnout, and for everyone to enjoy themselves while staying safe.”

Additional Movies in the Park sponsors include Altra Federal Credit Union, Urgent Team, Youth Villages and Walmart.

For more about Movies in the Park, visit Clarksvilleparksrec.com or call 931.645.7476.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics