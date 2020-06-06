|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: APSU Farm receives equipment from Coleman Tractor Company Newer: FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: June 6th, 2020 »
Clarksville’s Movies in the Park set to return June 13th
Clarksville, TN – Are you missing the movie theater? Looking for a safe way to get out of the house for some quality family time? The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce the return of Movies in the Park presented by Kyrstin Frate with Keller Williams.
The first event will be the movie Black Panther on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at the Liberty Park Athletic Field, near the playground. The movie will begin at sunset, which is around 8:00pm.
Maggie Houts, Event Planning Specialist with Clarksville Parks and Recreation, says patrons can feel safe coming to the Movies in the Park event.
“We are implementing new guidelines to make sure this event is safe,” Houts said. “It’s outdoors and we’ll be asking everyone who attends to maintain social distancing.”
Moviegoers can expect these measures:
“We are so excited to amend this event and be part of the City’s reopening process,” Houts said. “We hope to see a good turnout, and for everyone to enjoy themselves while staying safe.”
Additional Movies in the Park sponsors include Altra Federal Credit Union, Urgent Team, Youth Villages and Walmart.
For more about Movies in the Park, visit Clarksvilleparksrec.com or call 931.645.7476.
About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department
Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.
To learn more call 931.645.7476.
SectionsEvents
TopicsAltra Federal Credit Union, Black Panther, CDC, Clarksville, Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department, Clarksville Parks and Recreation, Clarksville TN, Face Mask, Keller Williams, Liberty Park, Maggie Houts, Movies in the Park, Social Distancing
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed