Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel Mother’s Day Event Blends Horsepower and Puppy Power

Oak Grove, KY – Mother’s Day this year in Clarksville and the surrounding areas was celebrated in a variety of ways. Certainly one of the most entertaining was Corgi Races at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel.

The 5/8 mile track, which hosts live harness racing each year from March to July, was taken over by some pretty fast Corgis. The cuddly pups, small and not really designed for speed, didn’t let short legs and small stature deter them from their goal. Well, at least some of them didn’t. Most of the little racers didn’t fully understand the assignment, running off in the wrong direction, or getting close to the finish line and turning around, much to the dismay of their owners. But some were quite focused.

Hundreds came out to watch the spectacle, and dozens signed up their energetic canines to compete. The horses raced in a total of 13 races on the day, four of which featured $100,000 purses. Between some of the horse races, a small starting gate was brought on to the track for the Corgis, an area was marked off in front of the grandstands, and several heats were held to determine the participants in the final race. Winners received plaques and prizes.

Organizers said,” A big thank you to everyone who came out in support of our first annual Charity Corgi Races. We’re proud to have raised $1,395 in donations for the Christian County Humane Society.”

Photo Gallery