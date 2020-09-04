Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Movies in the Park to be held twice in September

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will host two Movies in the Park presented by Kyrstin Frate with Keller Williams during September. The two events are part of the two-week Riverfest festivities scheduled for September 1st-12th, 2020.

Dreamworks’ “Trolls World Tour” will be shown on Saturday, September 5th and Disney Pixar’s “Onward” on Friday, September 11th. Both events will be held at the Liberty Park Athletic Field, and activities will begin at 5:00pm, followed by the movie at sunset, which is around 7:00pm.

Activities for the September 5th event will include Chameleon Salon creating “Trolls” themed hairstyles and K-Love 97.1 FM providing pre-show entertainment.

Food vendor, Kona Ice of Hopkinsville/Clarksville will be available, and Movies in the Park handheld fans will be available at the Clarksville Parks and Recreation tent.

The September 11th event will include food trucks from Chick-Fil-A Madison Street, Skyline American Grill, and Kona Ice. K-Love 97.1 FM will be on site once again for pre-show entertainment.

The following safety guidelines remain in place:

Cloth face covers are encouraged and are required in communal areas.

Large white squares will be painted on the grass at Liberty Park Athletic Field to ensure that social distancing is maintained. Each square will be painted approximately 6-feet apart from each other. These squares will serve as seating areas.

A limited number of squares will be available, and squares will be assigned first-come, first served.

Food will be available for purchase on-site. Guests may bring a picnic.

Guests are encouraged to use hand-sanitizing stations that will be placed throughout the event.

CDC guidelines and social distancing signage will be placed throughout the park.

Additional Movies in the Park sponsors include Altra Federal Credit Union, Urgent Team, Youth Villages, and Walmart.

With the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic still having a widespread impact, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is adapting the traditional three-day Riverfest celebration into nearly two weeks of in-person and virtual events.

Riverfest 2020 will run September 1st-12th and feature several new events, such as:

Riverfest Virtual Talent Competition.

Riverfest Virtual 5K.

D.I.Y. Riverfest.

Drive-in Fireworks.

For more about Riverfest 2020, visit ClarksvilleRiverfest.com or call 931.645.7476.

