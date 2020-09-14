|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,331 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, September 14th, 2020
Clarksville Transit System to hold Online Public Meeting
Clarksville Transit System seeks input on Policies, Service Improvements
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will conduct an online public meeting to answer questions from its passengers, stakeholders and the community and to take suggestions about ways to improve its services.
The meeting will be at 2:00pm Thursday, September 17th, 2020. Citizens may join the online Google Meet session at this link.
CTS leaders will discuss the transit agency’s Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) policy, its Title VI policy, and the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) policy and goals.
CTS also will answer any general questions the public may have about its service.
The goal for the meeting is to gain a public perspective on these federal policies, and to make changes that are deemed necessary for better service.
For questions about the meeting, please email
About the Clarksville Transit System
The mission of the Clarksville Transit System is to plan, implement, maintain and manage a public transportation system that allows for maximum mobility for the community with an emphasis on safety, quality and efficiency. It offers 10 routes throughout the City, featuring modern fuel efficient buses, and it also offers a paratransit van service for qualified disabled and elderly passengers.
SectionsEvents
TopicsClarksville, Clarksville TN, Clarksville Transit System, CTS, Public Meeting
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed