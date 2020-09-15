Clarksville Police Department seeks Community Input

Clarksville Police invite Residents to Complete Online Survey

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are inviting citizens to take part in a survey about the safety of the community and the department’s overall performance.

The survey can be completed online here. The survey period will begin Tuesday, September 15th to Saturday, October 31st.

“We are asking citizens to take a few minutes to complete our survey about crime and policing in the City of Clarksville,” Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell said.

“This is designed to provide a current understanding of the perceptions and wishes of the community. The results are used to enhance policing services and to direct the department as we strive to provide the most responsive, cost efficient and compassionate police services possible,” stated Chief Crockarell.

Crockarell also noted that survey answers are completely confidential and the respondent’s identity will not be known. The survey also invites citizens’ recommendations and suggestions for improvements

As part of CPD’s accreditation process, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies requires the department to conduct such a survey at least every two years. CALEA says the survey should be used to ask specific questions about the quality of policing in the community and to measure how policing in that community affects public trust.

Link to survey: www.cityofclarksville.com/943/CPD-Community-Survey

