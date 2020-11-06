Austin Peay State University Baseball’s Red Team comes from behind to win Red-Black World Series

Clarksville, TN – The Red Team overcame a six-run deficit, scoring 10 runs in the final three innings to claim an 11-8 victory and win the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Red-Black World Series, Friday, at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Black built a 7-1 lead through four innings, largely thanks to a five-run fifth that was highlighted by center fielder Garrett Spain’s three-run home run to right field.

Catcher Gino Avros also supplied a pair of runs in the early going with a RBI single in the first and a run-scoring double in the second.

The Red comeback began in the bottom of the fourth when they scored three runs after the first four batters of the frame reached safely, cutting the deficit to 7-4. But it was a seven-run sixth inning that turned the tide for good, with four runs scoring without the need for a base hit, and secured the series win for Red.

Center fielder TJ Foreman went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored to lead Red at the plate. Seven different players recorded a base hit in the game for Red, which finished with nine hits.

Reliever Tucker Weaver allowed one run over his two innings of relief to pick up the victory for red.

Avros went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBI to lead Black on the day. Shortstop Xavier Torres also had three hits, including a leadoff triple in the first, scored twice and drove in a run. On the mound, Black starter Sebastian Martinez was left with no decision after allowing four runs over three-plus innings.

Austin Peay State University Baseball will conclude the fall schedule with a three-inning intrasquad contest at 2:30pm, Saturday.

Scoring Summary

Top 1: Xavier Torres opened the game with a near home run that bounced off the top of the wall in front of the scoreboard and landed back in play for a triple. Avros followed with a single to drive in the run for an early Black 1-0 lead.

Bottom 1: TJ Foreman helped Red respond immediately with a leadoff double in the first and scored on a wild pitch, which would be the day’s theme for Red, to tie the game.

Top 2: Black appeared to break the game open with a five-run second inning, with all the damage coming with two outs. Torres drove in a run with a single and Avros added a run-scoring double before Spain capped the frame’s scoring with a three-run blast to right field for a 6-1 lead.

Top 4: Designated hitter Kaden Tsuji led off the inning with a walk and would later score on a wild pitch, extending the Black lead to 7-1.

Bottom 4: The first four batters reached to begin the inning, first baseman John McDonald chasing the Black starter with a RBI single as the third batter of the frame. Second baseman Malcolm Tipler walked to load the bases before Black turned a double play that saw third baseman Ty DeLancey score a second run. Right fielder Harrison Brown would drive in a third run with a single, cutting the deficit to 6-4.

Top 6: Black added what appeared to be an insurance run late in the game. Tsuji earned a one-out walk and Black used back-to-back singles by Torres and Avros to drive in the run for a 8-4 advantage.

Bottom 6: The game unraveled quickly for Black in the sixth as the first five Red batters reached safely. A pair of wild pitches allowed two runs to score in front of Tipler’s RBI single. After a one-out intentional walk to load the bases, left fielder Spencer Lomax earned a bases-loaded walk to drive in a run, narrowing the deficit to a run. Another pair of wild pitches allowed two more runs to score before designated hitter Knaje Guthrie ended the scoring with a RBI single for the 11-8 Red lead.

