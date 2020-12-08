Wreaths Across America to honor veterans buried at Riverview Cemetery, December 19th

Clarksville, TN – Local volunteers will honor veterans laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery with the reading of names and placement of balsam wreaths on their graves as part of National Wreaths Across America Day 2020.

The ceremony will be held Saturday, December 19th, 2020 at 9:30am at the cemetery, one of more than 2,200 veterans wreath-laying ceremonies planned that day across America.

Citizens are invited, and the event will require participants to wear face-coverings and social distance to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Wreaths Across America operates according to its motto: “Remember our fallen heroes, honor those who serve, and teach younger generations the value of freedom.”

Those interested in supporting or participating in this year’s wreath placement may register to volunteer at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/TNRVCC.

Riverview Cemetery has existed since February 23rd, 1800, when Clarksville was a frontier village, on land donated by Valentine Sevier, one of the community’s founders who was the first recorded interment. It is considered the oldest known public burial grounds in the area, and is still an active cemetery.

Formerly known as City Cemetery, Clarksvillians changed its name to Riverview Cemetery, appropriate because it overlooks the Cumberland River, on June 7th, 1929. Men of all American wars are interred there, including Revolutionary War soldier Robert Nelson and many pioneer and 19th century citizens. One plot contains the reinterred remains of 125 Confederate soldiers.

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of the nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. The organization places more than 2.2 million sponsored wreaths at 2,200 participating locations nationwide.

