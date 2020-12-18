Clarksville Transit System offices will close for Christmas, December 24th-25th

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Thursday, December 24th and Friday, December 25th, 2020 to observe Christmas.

City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will offer free transportation on December 24th from the Downtown Transit Center to the Annual Warm Souls Christmas Celebration at the APSU Fortera Stadium parking lot. Warm Souls will be from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

CTS trips to Warm Souls will begin at 9:30am, and the final return trip will depart APSU at 12:50pm.

CTS also will offer free rides to all passengers on December 24th to help with last-minute holiday shopping trips. Then CTS will close early on December 24th, with the last buses leaving the Transit Center at 4:00pm and returning to the garage by 5:00pm. CTS will be closed on Christmas Day, and its buses will resume regular service on Saturday, December 26th.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers and their drive through windows, also will be closed Thursday and Friday. In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116.

The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone, and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature, will be operational. Customer service center payment drop boxes at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street are available at any hour.

CDE Lightband (CDE) offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for service and bill paying information.

City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Monday, December 28th for regular scheduled hours.

