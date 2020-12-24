First Baptist Clarksville campuses to transition to online format only for the remainder of year

Clarksville, TN – On behalf of our First Baptist Clarksville Downtown, Kirkwood, Hispanic, and Korean campuses, we want to inform you that we will temporarily transition to an online format for the remainder of the year including our Christmas Eve Candlelight Service and into the New Year.

Please understand that we did not make this decision lightly. But, in light of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s executive order, guidance from local authorities, and the overwhelming burden our healthcare workers face, we believe the wisest decision is to make this temporary transition.

We want to Worship God, Love People, Share Jesus, and Make Disciples. These things drive us and guide us in our decision-making process.

So again, this decision is not based out of fear, but rooted in love for one another. We are still the church. Ministry goes on. Connect Groups continue. Sunday morning worship will occur with just as much emphasis and excellence as before.

Just because we are making this transition doesn’t mean the work of the ministry stops. The staff is still hard at work during this time leading through the best ways to keep us all connected and engaged during this temporary time of gathering virtually!

We want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem. The reality we are faced with is that the numbers in the state of TN are higher than they are anywhere else. Large gatherings are one of the highest ranking contributors to the spread of the virus, so we feel that one of the best ways to be a part of the solution to the rapid spread is to move, temporarily, to a digital format.

We invite you to join us for our Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Thursday, December 24th at 3:00pm and 5:00pm (ONLINE ONLY)

Online Worship Only:

Saturdays: 7:00pm

Sundays: 10:30am, 2:00pm, 7:00pm

Mondays: 7:00pm

Wednesdays: 6:00pm

BE the CHURCH!

We can’t wait to see you SOON and worship together in person!

