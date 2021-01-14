Clarksville-Montgomery County School System 2021-2022 Open Enrollment Period begins Friday

Montgomery County, TN – The open enrollment period for the 2021-2022 school year begins Friday, January 15th, 2021. The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) offers several non-traditional schools and programs of choice for students, including CMCSS K-12 Virtual, Barksdale Elementary Spanish Immersion, Moore Magnet Elementary STEM School, Academies of CMCSS, Middle College at APSU, and the Early Technical College at TCAT.

These innovative programs are designed to provide families the opportunity to choose schools and programs that will help their children reach their potential.

See below for more information, or visit the following link: http://bit.ly/3qi1qqi

CMCSS K-12 Virtual

CMCSS K-12 Virtual is an at-home educational experience that provides families the opportunity for both structure and flexibility in learning. Students accepted into CMCSS K-12 Virtual will be immersed in direct instruction from CMCSS teachers and also provided the opportunity for independent application of skills. Previous CMCSS K-12 Virtual participants will be screened to determine successful participation in the virtual setting.

Eligibility: CMCSS incoming kindergartener through 12th grader who is self-motivated, organized, and, with the help of teachers and learning mentors, can take responsibility for their own learning

Application Deadline: February 15th, 2021

Application Link: Click here for the online application.

For more information, visit cmcss.net/k-12virtual.

Moore Magnet Elementary STEM School

STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and math, is embedded kindergarten through 5th grade at Moore. Students apply the knowledge they gain across the curriculum to solve challenges aligned with real-world problems tied to local community issues. Moore was one of the first schools in the state to receive the prestigious Tennessee STEM School Designation. Additionally, Moore was the first Montgomery County Green Certified School.

Eligibility: CMCSS incoming kindergartener through 5th grader

Application Deadline: February 15th, 2021

Application Link: Click here for the online application.

For more information, visit mooremagnetelem.cmcss.net.

Barksdale Elementary Spanish Immersion

The Spanish Immersion program is a proven method of educating children by immersing them in the Spanish language so they become bilingual. In a language immersion program, the classroom environment becomes the setting for language acquisition through subject content instruction, educational discourse, and social interactions.

In the 2021-2022 school year, the Spanish Immersion Program will be enrolling a limited number of kindergarten students. Students who enter the program need to be committed to continuing Spanish dual-language learning through 5th grade at Barksdale.

Eligibility: CMCSS incoming kindergartner; early literacy benchmark screening required

Application Deadline: February 15th, 2021

Application Link: Click here for the online application.

For more information, visit cmcss.net/immersion.

Academies of CMCSS

College and career academies are schools within a school, aligned to a specific career theme. They are college and career preparatory small learning communities in which students focus their core class experience around a common career interest.

Students share many of the same teachers, allowing educators to collaborate with each other in the coordination of lesson planning and classroom activities that align with the academy theme. Incoming high school freshmen will have the opportunity to apply to eight different college and career academies across the district. Rising sophomores interested in joining an Academy should talk with their school counselor.

Eligibility: CMCSS incoming 9th grader

Application Deadline: February 15th, 2021

Application Link: Click here for the online application.

For more information, visit cmcss.net/academies.

Middle College at Austin Peay State University (APSU)

Middle College is a unique collaborative program between CMCSS and Austin Peay State University. This program enables junior and senior high school students to complete a high school education while receiving direct and invaluable access to free college courses at the same time, while on a college campus. Through grants and scholarships, Middle College students are not required to pay tuition nor do they incur the expense of college textbooks.

Eligibility: CMCSS incoming 11th grader; 2.85 GPA or higher; maturity for a college environment; good attendance and behavior; and on track to graduate

Application Dates: Rolling Admissions Process

Application Link: Click here for the online application.

For more information, visit middlecollege.cmcss.net.

Early Technical College at Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT)

The Early Technical College at TCAT is a unique, hands-on learning experience that allows students a no-cost opportunity to work towards an industry certification while also completing the necessary high school courses for graduation in the state of TN. Students can choose one option from four pathways, earning up to two certifications for the chosen pathway. Students who qualify can use funding from TNPromise to complete TCAT diplomas following HS graduation.

Eligibility: CMCSS incoming 11th grader; 2.2 GPA or higher; maturity for a college environment; good attendance and behavior; and on track to graduate

Application Dates: Rolling Admission Process

Application Link: Click here for the online application.

For more information, visit cmcss.net/tcat.

