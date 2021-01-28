APSU Men’s Tennis’ Christian Edison named to OVC’s Preseason Top 10, Austin Peay picked Fourth

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis senior Christian Edison was named the No. 10 player in the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Top Ten Player Rankings, and the Governors were picked to finish fourth in the OVC’s men’s tennis preseason poll, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Edison led the Governors with a team-high 10 singles match wins across the fall and spring seasons last year. Edison played exclusively in the No. 1 singles position for the Govs last spring, where he won four matches.

In doubles play Edison was paired with Jacob Lorino in 2019-20 and the duo won seven matches across the fall and spring seasons. Edison and Lorino played exclusively in the No. 1 singles position during the spring, where they won four matches before the season was cut short.

Last season Austin Peay State University was off to a 5-9 start in dual match play and had yet to play any conference matches when the season was cut short by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. The APSU Governors were picked to finish fifth in the 2020 preseason poll, and improved their predicted order of finish by one spot for the 2021 season.

The APSU Govs will kick off the 2021 season when they host an 11:30am, Friday match against Lipscomb in Evansville, Indiana. In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition.

For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors men’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayMTN).

2021 OVC Men’s Tennis Predicted Order of Finish

1. Tennessee Tech (5 first-place votes) – 25

2. Belmont (1 first-place vote) – 21

3. Jacksonville State – 17

4. Austin Peay – 13

5. Eastern Illinois – 9

6. Tennessee State – 6

2021 OVC Men’s Top Ten Player Rankings

1. Marko Ilic, Belmont

2. Joaquin Vallejo, Jacksonville State

3. Gullemo Agost, Jacksonville State

4. Evzen Holis, Tennesee Tech

5. Elias Grubert, Tennessee Tech

6. Taisei Miyamoto, Belmont

7. Carlos Vicente, Tennessee Tech

8. Tom Norwood, Jacksonville State

9. Rafael Tosetto, Tennessee Tech

10. Christian Edison, Austin Peay

Sections

Topics