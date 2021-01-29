President Joe Biden’s remarks at Signing of Executive Orders Strengthening Americans’ Access to Quality, Affordable Healthcare

Washington, D.C. – PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Since we are socially distanced, I think I can take my mask off to make this very brief announcement. I know that you’ve been briefed by the healthcare team about what this is about. And there is an easy and quick way for us to describe this.

It’s been a busy week, and I’ve signed executive orders tackling COVID-19 Coronavirus, the economic and climate crises, as well as advancing racial equity.

But, today, I’m about to sign two executive orders that are — basically, the best way to describe them, to undo the damage Trump has done.

There’s nothing new that we’re doing here, other than restoring the Affordable Care Act and restoring Medicaid to the way it was before Trump became President, which by fiat he changed — made more inaccessible, more expensive, and more difficult for people to qualify for either of those two items: the Affordable Care Act or Medicaid.

And the second — the second order I’m going to be signing also changes what the President has done — the President — the President — what the former President has done. And it — a memorandum reversed the — my predecessor’s attack on women’s health — (coughs) — excuse me — health access. And as we continue to battle COVID-19, it’s even more critical that Americans have meaningful access to healthcare.

And so that’s what I’m about to do. And again, I’m not initiating any new law, any new aspect of the law. This is going back to what the situation was prior to the President’s executive orders.

And the first one I’m going to be signing here is to strengthen Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act. And of all times that we need to reinstate access to, affordability of, and the extent of access to Medicaid is now, in the middle of this COVID crisis.

(The executive order is signed.)

And the second order I’m singing relates to protecting women’s health at home and abroad, and it reinstates the changes that were made to Title 10 and other things, making it harder for women to have access to affordable healthcare as it relates to their reproductive rights.

(The executive order is signed.)

I’m sorry you had to stand in the cold before you all came in. Thank you all very much.

Q Mr. President, is healthcare working as is, or when are you going to put out healthcare legislation?

THE PRESIDENT: We got a lot to do. And the first thing I got to do is get this COVID package passed.

Q Do you think that COVID relief has to require you to break it up into chunks, Mr. President?

THE PRESIDENT: No one requires me to do anything.

Thank you.

Sections

Topics