APSU Men’s Golf beats Western Kentucky in match play at the Clarksville Country Club

Clarksville, TN – It’s been nearly a year since the last time Austin Peay State University men’s golf team teed it up in competition, but that didn’t stop the Govs from taking down Western Kentucky, 4.5-2.5, in a match play outing at Clarksville Country Club, Monday.

A morning frost offered a slightly delayed start on the 7000-yard track, but the Govs were soon off and running against the Hilltoppers.

Two of the most dominant performances came down toward the bottom of the lineup, where sophomore Jordan Rodriguez picked up a win in his first match-play appearance (3&2) and senior Garrett Whitfield turned in a dominant 7&6 win to remain unbeaten in match play during his Austin Peay career.

The top of the Austin Peay lineup helped carry the Govs to victory, with Austin Lancaster (4&3) and Chase Korte (5&3) taking victories in the No. 1 and No. 2 slots, respectively. Senior Alex Vegh halved his match to earn the final tally for the Govs.

Senior Michael Busse (2&3) and junior Micah Knisley (1-down) rounded out the day for the Govs against the Hilltoppers.

“I’m proud of the way we played today,” said head coach Robbie Wilson. “It was a reflection of how well we’ve practiced. This team has tremendous depth and it showed today; our depth is our strength and it allows us to push each other. We’ll continue to work hard and prepare for Savannah.”

The Govs start their stroke play schedule February 20th with a visit to the William & Mary-hosted Invitational at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Georgia.

