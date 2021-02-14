|
CMCSS announces Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day for Monday, February 15th
Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) reports that due to the Winter Storm Warning and predicted snow and ice accumulations, tomorrow, Monday, February 15th, 2021 will be a remote learning day for all CMCSS students.
All traditional and virtual students in Kindergarten through 8th grade will have an asynchronous day, meaning there will not be live instruction.
Students should complete lessons on their laptops as assigned by their teachers for Inclement Weather Day Number 2.
There are copies of the inclement weather assignments directly on students’ laptops to be used if internet access is not available.
For high school traditional and virtual students, teachers will communicate how to access lessons. If families have questions about accessing or submitting student work, they should contact their child’s teacher(s).
Curbside meals will not be distributed tomorrow.
