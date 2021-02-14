Montgomery County, Clarksville Mayors urge People to Stay off the Roads

Montgomery County, TN – Due to the anticipated amount of snow expected to begin at midnight in combination with freezing rain, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts along with local first responders are requesting that citizens stay off the roads when possible.

“Based on the information we have been monitoring, this is likely to be a significant snow event. Mayor Pitts and I have been in communication with first responders as well as our highway and street department leadership and are urging people to stay home on Monday if they can,” stated Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

“The more vehicles on the road the more the snow is compacted and with freezing temps it turns into ice, making driving conditions more challenging,” Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett said.

“Road crews and equipment are ready to go but with the amount of snow predicted and the freezing temperatures, it will take crews longer to clear the streets. We are asking for patience. The fewer vehicles on the roads, the faster the streets can be cleared and the safer everyone will be,” said Clarksville Mayor Pitts.

If you are using an alternate heat source such as a fireplace, wood stove or kerosene heater make sure your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working. All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside and generators should always be placed outdoors and never inside a residence. Fire extinguishers should always full and in a location that is easy to access.

A flashlight with extra batteries, a battery-powered radio, and a fully charged cell phone are all items that are beneficial for safety and convenience during cold weather conditions.

Updates will be shared through local media as well as on the respective County and City social media accounts.

Sections

Topics